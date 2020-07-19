1317 W. 13th Place

Amenities
Major Cross Streets are Priest Drive and Broadway Road
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. Footage: 1,293
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking
Single level 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom single level Tempe home with private pool. Larger kitchen with room for a larger table, pantry, dishwasher, refrigerator, electric range. Oversized master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Inside laundry includes washing machine and dryer. Backyard includes private pool with fence. Easy to maintain desert landscaped front and backyards. Washing machine and dryer included along with a two car garage.
No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.
IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.
Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.
If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.