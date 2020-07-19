1317 W. 13th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Major Cross Streets are Priest Drive and Broadway Road

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Sq. Footage: 1,293

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking

Single level 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom single level Tempe home with private pool. Larger kitchen with room for a larger table, pantry, dishwasher, refrigerator, electric range. Oversized master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Inside laundry includes washing machine and dryer. Backyard includes private pool with fence. Easy to maintain desert landscaped front and backyards. Washing machine and dryer included along with a two car garage.



No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC

Office: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.