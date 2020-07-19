All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1317 W. 13th Place

1317 West 13th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1317 West 13th Place, Tempe, AZ 85281
Holdeman

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are Priest Drive and Broadway Road
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. Footage: 1,293
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking
------------------------------

Single level 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom single level Tempe home with private pool. Larger kitchen with room for a larger table, pantry, dishwasher, refrigerator, electric range. Oversized master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Inside laundry includes washing machine and dryer. Backyard includes private pool with fence. Easy to maintain desert landscaped front and backyards. Washing machine and dryer included along with a two car garage.

No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.
IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 W. 13th Place have any available units?
1317 W. 13th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 W. 13th Place have?
Some of 1317 W. 13th Place's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 W. 13th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1317 W. 13th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 W. 13th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 W. 13th Place is pet friendly.
Does 1317 W. 13th Place offer parking?
Yes, 1317 W. 13th Place offers parking.
Does 1317 W. 13th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 W. 13th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 W. 13th Place have a pool?
Yes, 1317 W. 13th Place has a pool.
Does 1317 W. 13th Place have accessible units?
No, 1317 W. 13th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 W. 13th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 W. 13th Place has units with dishwashers.
