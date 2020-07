Amenities

Great location approximately 13 blocks from ASU, and available June 1st. The home (Approx 2000 sq ft), with pool, has 4 bedrooms, and a den that can be used as a 5th bedroom. Updated carpets, fixtures, window shades (Sun blocking), dish washer, and stove. Laundry room has a washer and dryer. Nice quiet neighborhood.---- Great for a family or ASU students. Please contact me directly, and will arrange a showing. Pool and yard maintenance, flat $158/month fee.