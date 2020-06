Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

131 E. 14th Street offers four bedrooms, (one would make a great family room), two full baths, two full size kitchens, and a large living room withbeautiful hardwood floors. There's a large front yard, block fenced backyard with fruit trees and a covered patio. To top it all off, there is also a huge garage!