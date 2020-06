1260 E ALAMEDA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

WOW! **REMODELED & FABULOUS**4 bd/2 Baths~BRAND-NEW PORCELAIN-WOOD-PLANK~BRAND-NEW BLINDS~BRAND-NEW KITCHEN from cabinets, to granite, to appliances~Family greatroom has SPECTACULAR OLD-WORLD BRICK wood-burning fireplace~REMODELED hall and master bathrooms~GOOD-SIZE 2nd, 3rd & 4th bedrooms~BRAND-NEW DOORS & WINDOWS~Washer/dryer included~Backyard is EXCEPTIONALLY LARGE w/EXTENDED- COVERED PATIO, STORAGE-TUFF-SHED, side-yard has full length concrete-slab for all your RECREATIONAL-TOYS~DOUBLE RV-GATE & ALLEY ACCESS~GREAT TEMPE LOCATION close-to ASU, DOWNTOWN, FREEWAY ACCESS & SCHOOLS! This one for sure will not last!!! 10+++