/
/
/
hughes acres
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:58 PM
320 Apartments for rent in Hughes Acres, Tempe, AZ
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
19 Units Available
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,181
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1006 sqft
Resort-like setting with open concept floor plans, designer finishes and ample social space. Premier amenities include an entertainment lounge, pool and spa, state-of-the-art fitness facility and bike repair shop.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1026 E Bishop Cir
1026 East Bishop Circle, Tempe, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2312 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
1026 E Bishop Cir Available 08/12/20 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Remodeled in 2013 Home with a Pool near ASU - 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Remodeled Home with a Pool near ASU. Beautiful, updated bathrooms, detailed tile work. Wood and tile flooring.
1 of 13
Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
1239 E BROADMOR Drive
1239 East Broadmor Drive, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1478 sqft
3 bedroom, recently renovated
Results within 1 mile of Hughes Acres
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
The Enclave
3255 S Dorsey Ln, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1200 sqft
In-ground pool, hot tub and large BBQ area. The gym is open around the clock. Pets are welcome. Units feature hardwood and carpet floors, extra storage space and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$912
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,032
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
907 sqft
Contemporary apartments located just minutes away from the Freeway, Arizona University and Tempe Marketplace. Community has a sundeck, BBQ grills and a campus shuttle. Units feature gourmet kitchens and oversized closets.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
10 Units Available
The Rev
3409 S Rural Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
959 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Rev in Tempe. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
45 Units Available
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1472 sqft
Modern apartments near Loop 101. Granite or quartz countertops, garden-style tubs, in-unit laundry. Attached garages and walk-in closets available. Community has spin and yoga studios. Steps from the light rail.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
126 Units Available
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,269
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1000 sqft
This sophisticated, spa-inspired community features a resort-style pool and a fire pit. Open-concept apartments have high ceilings and accent lighting. Located near Hudson Park and multiple restaurants.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1008 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, these modern units provide inviting common areas, on-site swimming pools, clubhouses and more! In-unit amenities include free heat and A/C, walk-in closets, private patios and custom upgrades.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
$
27 Units Available
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,034
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,064
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
974 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off light rail. Luxurious community offers hot tub, parking, pool, and clubhouse. Units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Highland Park
5038 S Hardy Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,120
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1294 sqft
Upgraded units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Residents enjoy cabanas by the saltwater pool, bocce ball, and a dog park. Within minutes of I-10 and US 60.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Omnia on McClintock
1701 E Don Carlos Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$930
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
810 sqft
Convenient to Arizona State University Tempe campus. Stylish apartments with glass-top stoves and hardwood floors. On-site bocce ball court, complimentary Java Bar, two swimming pools and two laundry rooms. On-call maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
The Regency
1100 East Lemon Street, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$870
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
556 sqft
Great location close to the ASU Tempe campus, light rail and the 101 and 202 freeways. Gated community with saltwater pool and laundry facility. Units feature private patio/balconies and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Tides on Lemon
1224 East Lemon Street, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tides on Lemon in Tempe. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
8 Units Available
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,290
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to movie theaters, restaurants, and bars of Mill Avenue. Community include fitness center, volleyball court, and pool. Located close to Connolly Middle School and Walmart.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Murietta at ASU
1717 S Dorsey Ln, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,035
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-like setting with full on-site amenities including basketball court, sand volleyball court and pool. Upscale amenities such as larger balconies or patios, hardwood floors and updated appliances. In-suite laundry provided. Pet-friendly location.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
13 Units Available
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$925
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
780 sqft
Multiple floor plans to match your lifestyle. Utilities included. Smoke-free community with swimming pool, clubhouse, study areas and laundry service. Pet-friendly. Walking distance to Light Rail station.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
1 Unit Available
Brix
1424 S Jentilly Ln, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
792 sqft
Residents can relax poolside or go for a walk with their furry friend at this pet-friendly community. Units are recently renovated, and smoke-free apartments are available. The nearby Broadway Rural Shopping Center makes shopping easy.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
Sunset Villas
1415 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$995
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just steps from Dorney Lane/Apache Boulevard light rail, shopping and dining. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, some with dual vanity. On-site modern laundry facility. Centrally located community pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated October 17 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Villas on Apache
1111 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
708 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live like you mean it at Villas on Apache, the best in Tempe student living! At Villas on Apache you will have the privacy and lifestyle you deserve in an off campus student community that is built specifically with you, the college student, in mind.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
4 Units Available
Talavera
3501 S McClintock Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,303
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1129 sqft
Amenities in units include granite counters, hardwood floors, laundry and patio/balcony. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool. Convenient location close to schools, dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
4 Units Available
Aria on Mill
2430 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1000 sqft
Landscaped apartment community close to Arizona State University and Downtown Tempe. Fully equipped kitchen and spacious patio or balcony in every apartment. On-site spa, fitness center, swimming pool and laundry. Reserved covered car parking available.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1416 E ORANGE Street
1416 East Orange Street, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1274 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!! Close to ASU, The Light Rail, Tempe Market place, Beautiful Upgraded Property 2014 with New granite and Kitchen Cabinets, New Bathroom Vanities, Toilets, and tiled Shower.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1005 E 8TH Street
1005 East 8th Street, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1209 sqft
Great 4 bedroom, 2 bath condo near the ASU campus for convenient light rail access, close to Tempe Town Lake, local freeways and the airport. Inside laundry with a stacked washer and dryer and all appliances.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZParadise Valley, AZSun Lakes, AZTolleson, AZMaricopa, AZ