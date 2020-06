Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath south Tempe home with pool located in the Kyrene school district and 10 minutes from ASU. 1560 square feet, two car garage, built in microwave, smooth top stove washer/dryer, refrigerator, ceiling fans in every room. This property has a beautiful yard with private salt water pool and backs up to Kyrene De Los Ninos elementary school with no houses behind.