124 E Fairmont Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This stunning 4 bed, 2 bath Tempe home is located on a cul-de-sac lot and has been fully remodeled throughout. The open concept boasts granite counters throughout, wood-like tile flooring, modern fixtures, recessed lighting and custom tile bathrooms. The massive backyard is an over the top entertainers dream with scintillating pool, multiple covered patios, fire pit, hammock, mature privacy trees, artificial turf, storage shed, and an RV gate. The gourmet kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, including a custom vent hood and smart fridge with LED display, kitchen island, tons of cabinet space and tile backsplash. Full size, front load washer and dryer included. Weekly pool service and quarterly landscaping service included in the rent, making for super low maintenance for all of this luxury! This won't last long, so come take a look today!



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest



$50 application fee per adult. 1.8% city rental tax. 2.1% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.