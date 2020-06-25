All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 7 2019 at 7:44 AM

124 E Fairmont Dr

124 East Fairmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

124 East Fairmont Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
MACH 8

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This stunning 4 bed, 2 bath Tempe home is located on a cul-de-sac lot and has been fully remodeled throughout. The open concept boasts granite counters throughout, wood-like tile flooring, modern fixtures, recessed lighting and custom tile bathrooms. The massive backyard is an over the top entertainers dream with scintillating pool, multiple covered patios, fire pit, hammock, mature privacy trees, artificial turf, storage shed, and an RV gate. The gourmet kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, including a custom vent hood and smart fridge with LED display, kitchen island, tons of cabinet space and tile backsplash. Full size, front load washer and dryer included. Weekly pool service and quarterly landscaping service included in the rent, making for super low maintenance for all of this luxury! This won't last long, so come take a look today!

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

$50 application fee per adult. 1.8% city rental tax. 2.1% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 E Fairmont Dr have any available units?
124 E Fairmont Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 E Fairmont Dr have?
Some of 124 E Fairmont Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 E Fairmont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
124 E Fairmont Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 E Fairmont Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 E Fairmont Dr is pet friendly.
Does 124 E Fairmont Dr offer parking?
No, 124 E Fairmont Dr does not offer parking.
Does 124 E Fairmont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 E Fairmont Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 E Fairmont Dr have a pool?
Yes, 124 E Fairmont Dr has a pool.
Does 124 E Fairmont Dr have accessible units?
No, 124 E Fairmont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 124 E Fairmont Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 E Fairmont Dr has units with dishwashers.
