1231 West La Jolla Drive
1231 West La Jolla Drive

1231 West La Jolla Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1231 West La Jolla Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Southern Palms

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
Now offering 1-month free!

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 baths home on a corner lot is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring, custom built-in shelving and a fireplace! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas top stove and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard with a covered patio, grill and swimming pool that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 West La Jolla Drive have any available units?
1231 West La Jolla Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1231 West La Jolla Drive have?
Some of 1231 West La Jolla Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 West La Jolla Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1231 West La Jolla Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 West La Jolla Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1231 West La Jolla Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1231 West La Jolla Drive offer parking?
No, 1231 West La Jolla Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1231 West La Jolla Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 West La Jolla Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 West La Jolla Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1231 West La Jolla Drive has a pool.
Does 1231 West La Jolla Drive have accessible units?
No, 1231 West La Jolla Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 West La Jolla Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 West La Jolla Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

