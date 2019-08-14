1231 West La Jolla Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill

Now offering 1-month free!



A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 baths home on a corner lot is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring, custom built-in shelving and a fireplace! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas top stove and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard with a covered patio, grill and swimming pool that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.