Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

116 E. Manhatton Drive Available 02/17/20 AVAILABLE 2/17/20!!! - Super cute 3 bedroom single story home for rent in Tempe!!! Nice size living room and eat in kitchen. Three bedrooms including master bedroom with private bathroom! Huge backyard with grassy area and private pool! Pool service included in rent! Great home in excellent location near freeways, schools and shopping!!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE5401080)