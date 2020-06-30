All apartments in Tempe
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

116 E. Manhatton Drive

116 East Manhatton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

116 East Manhatton Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
116 E. Manhatton Drive Available 02/17/20 AVAILABLE 2/17/20!!! - Super cute 3 bedroom single story home for rent in Tempe!!! Nice size living room and eat in kitchen. Three bedrooms including master bedroom with private bathroom! Huge backyard with grassy area and private pool! Pool service included in rent! Great home in excellent location near freeways, schools and shopping!!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE5401080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 E. Manhatton Drive have any available units?
116 E. Manhatton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 116 E. Manhatton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
116 E. Manhatton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 E. Manhatton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 E. Manhatton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 116 E. Manhatton Drive offer parking?
No, 116 E. Manhatton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 116 E. Manhatton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 E. Manhatton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 E. Manhatton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 116 E. Manhatton Drive has a pool.
Does 116 E. Manhatton Drive have accessible units?
No, 116 E. Manhatton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 116 E. Manhatton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 E. Manhatton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 E. Manhatton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 E. Manhatton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

