1122 E Campus Dr

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come take a look at this well-cared for 3 bedroom in this outstanding Tempe location!



From the wood vinyl floors to the upgraded bathrooms this property has both the charm and high finish that will make you want to call it home.



Come take a look before someone else leases it!



Pets considered based on strength of application.



Per Tempe city ordinance: no more than 3 unrelated persons can occupy home.



Other leasing fees:

$40 per adult application fee

$150 admin fee upon lease signing

1.8% monthly TPT tax

2% monthly admin fee

$300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet (subject to owner approval)

Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent



