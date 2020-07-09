All apartments in Tempe
Last updated April 19 2019 at 1:51 PM

1122 E Campus Dr

1122 East Campus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1122 East Campus Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Rural-Geneva

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cc5a8fe03d ----
Come take a look at this well-cared for 3 bedroom in this outstanding Tempe location!

From the wood vinyl floors to the upgraded bathrooms this property has both the charm and high finish that will make you want to call it home.

Come take a look before someone else leases it!

Pets considered based on strength of application.

Per Tempe city ordinance: no more than 3 unrelated persons can occupy home.

Other leasing fees:
$40 per adult application fee
$150 admin fee upon lease signing
1.8% monthly TPT tax
2% monthly admin fee
$300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet (subject to owner approval)
Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent

2 Car Garage
Washer/Dryer In Unit
Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 E Campus Dr have any available units?
1122 E Campus Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 E Campus Dr have?
Some of 1122 E Campus Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 E Campus Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1122 E Campus Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 E Campus Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1122 E Campus Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1122 E Campus Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1122 E Campus Dr offers parking.
Does 1122 E Campus Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1122 E Campus Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 E Campus Dr have a pool?
No, 1122 E Campus Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1122 E Campus Dr have accessible units?
No, 1122 E Campus Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 E Campus Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 E Campus Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

