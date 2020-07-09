1122 E Campus Dr

1122 East Campus Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282 Rural-Geneva
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cc5a8fe03d ---- Come take a look at this well-cared for 3 bedroom in this outstanding Tempe location!
From the wood vinyl floors to the upgraded bathrooms this property has both the charm and high finish that will make you want to call it home.
Come take a look before someone else leases it!
Pets considered based on strength of application.
Per Tempe city ordinance: no more than 3 unrelated persons can occupy home.
Other leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 1.8% monthly TPT tax 2% monthly admin fee $300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet (subject to owner approval) Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent
2 Car Garage Washer/Dryer In Unit Wood Floors
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
