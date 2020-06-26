1052 E. Carter Dr.

Amenities

Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large family room and large eat in kitchen. 18" tile, new carpet in the family room and bedrooms. All appliances including washer and dryer in an inside laundry closet. Granite counters and ceiling fans in each bedroom.



Fees:

Application fee - $50

Security deposit (refundable) - $1425

Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200

Pet deposit (refundable) - $200 per pet

Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195

Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150 per pet

City rental tax - 1.8%

Monthly administrative fee - 1%



(RLNE5659340)