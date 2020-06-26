1052 E. Carter Dr.

Amenities
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large family room and large eat in kitchen. 18" tile, new carpet in the family room and bedrooms. All appliances including washer and dryer in an inside laundry closet. Granite counters and ceiling fans in each bedroom.
Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1425
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200 per pet
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150 per pet
City rental tax - 1.8%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%
(RLNE5659340)