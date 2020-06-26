All apartments in Tempe
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

1052 E. Carter Dr.

1052 East Carter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1052 East Carter Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large family room and large eat in kitchen. 18" tile, new carpet in the family room and bedrooms. All appliances including washer and dryer in an inside laundry closet. Granite counters and ceiling fans in each bedroom.

Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1425
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200 per pet
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150 per pet
City rental tax - 1.8%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%

(RLNE5659340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1052 E. Carter Dr. have any available units?
1052 E. Carter Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1052 E. Carter Dr. have?
Some of 1052 E. Carter Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1052 E. Carter Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1052 E. Carter Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1052 E. Carter Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1052 E. Carter Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1052 E. Carter Dr. offer parking?
No, 1052 E. Carter Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1052 E. Carter Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1052 E. Carter Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1052 E. Carter Dr. have a pool?
No, 1052 E. Carter Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1052 E. Carter Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1052 E. Carter Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1052 E. Carter Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1052 E. Carter Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

