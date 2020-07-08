All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1041 East Campus Drive

1041 East Campus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1041 East Campus Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Rural-Geneva

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPACIOUS 5 BD + 2 BA!!
Located only 1.4 miles from ASU and 7 miles from Sky Harbor Int’l. Airport (PHX)
Quick access to 10/60/202/101 freeways, Meyer Park, Sprouts supermarket, restaurants, and other shopping and entertainment.

Appliances included.
BRAND NEW MODERN TILE FLOOR!
NEWLY REMODELED BATHROOMS!
BRAND NEW central AC!
BRAND NEW water heater!
Electric ceiling fans.
Large (6 slab) driveway and large back yard.

Property available immediately.
Contract through 7/31/19. Friendly private owner looking for either responsible student renters or long-term tenant.
Qualified tenant(s) should have a minimum gross income of three times the rent and minimum credit score of 680.
Tenant pays utilities.
Pets are very welcome with pet deposit.
No HOA

Please register for self-showing at Rently.com or contact owner directly to schedule a showing:

Nati
(310) 890-7040
Nati.soffer@gmail.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 East Campus Drive have any available units?
1041 East Campus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1041 East Campus Drive have?
Some of 1041 East Campus Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 East Campus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1041 East Campus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 East Campus Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1041 East Campus Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1041 East Campus Drive offer parking?
No, 1041 East Campus Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1041 East Campus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1041 East Campus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 East Campus Drive have a pool?
No, 1041 East Campus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1041 East Campus Drive have accessible units?
No, 1041 East Campus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 East Campus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1041 East Campus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

