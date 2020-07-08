1041 East Campus Drive

Amenities

SPACIOUS 5 BD + 2 BA!!

Located only 1.4 miles from ASU and 7 miles from Sky Harbor Int’l. Airport (PHX)

Quick access to 10/60/202/101 freeways, Meyer Park, Sprouts supermarket, restaurants, and other shopping and entertainment.



Appliances included.

BRAND NEW MODERN TILE FLOOR!

NEWLY REMODELED BATHROOMS!

BRAND NEW central AC!

BRAND NEW water heater!

Electric ceiling fans.

Large (6 slab) driveway and large back yard.



Property available immediately.

Contract through 7/31/19. Friendly private owner looking for either responsible student renters or long-term tenant.

Qualified tenant(s) should have a minimum gross income of three times the rent and minimum credit score of 680.

Tenant pays utilities.

Pets are very welcome with pet deposit.

No HOA



Please register for self-showing at Rently.com or contact owner directly to schedule a showing:



Nati

(310) 890-7040

Nati.soffer@gmail.com



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.