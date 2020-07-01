1034 W MYRNA Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground internet access volleyball court

Enjoy this single level home w/grass yards. Close to shopping, dining, freeway, golf, mountain biking, hiking and more! Vaulted ceiling home; 2nd bedroom can fill your Home Office needs (dual phone lines + jack for Cable/Internet, double doors); Kitchen has granite island for eating and food prep space; Built-in Microwave; stainless appliances, 2 tone paint, upgraded cabinets, remodeled master bath w/2 sinks, Automatic sprinklers for water w/drip system for plants; Great neighborhood with walking paths throughout community and a Park just down the street! Park has playground, sand volleyball, basketball, & lots of grass. Sorry - no pets.