All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1034 W MYRNA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1034 W MYRNA Lane
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:55 AM

1034 W MYRNA Lane

1034 West Myrna Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1034 West Myrna Lane, Tempe, AZ 85284
Sierra Tempe

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
internet access
volleyball court
Enjoy this single level home w/grass yards. Close to shopping, dining, freeway, golf, mountain biking, hiking and more! Vaulted ceiling home; 2nd bedroom can fill your Home Office needs (dual phone lines + jack for Cable/Internet, double doors); Kitchen has granite island for eating and food prep space; Built-in Microwave; stainless appliances, 2 tone paint, upgraded cabinets, remodeled master bath w/2 sinks, Automatic sprinklers for water w/drip system for plants; Great neighborhood with walking paths throughout community and a Park just down the street! Park has playground, sand volleyball, basketball, & lots of grass. Sorry - no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 W MYRNA Lane have any available units?
1034 W MYRNA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1034 W MYRNA Lane have?
Some of 1034 W MYRNA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 W MYRNA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1034 W MYRNA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 W MYRNA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1034 W MYRNA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1034 W MYRNA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1034 W MYRNA Lane offers parking.
Does 1034 W MYRNA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1034 W MYRNA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 W MYRNA Lane have a pool?
No, 1034 W MYRNA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1034 W MYRNA Lane have accessible units?
No, 1034 W MYRNA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 W MYRNA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1034 W MYRNA Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkside Apartments
1801 S Cutler Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Camden Tempe
800 E Curry Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Aria on Mill
2430 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Villas on Apache
1111 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St
Tempe, AZ 85281
TwentyOne41
2141 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College