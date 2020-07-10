Rent Calculator
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
10357 W PEORIA Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:57 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10357 W PEORIA Avenue
10357 West Peoria Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10357 West Peoria Avenue, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is an unfurnished 12 month minimum rental. It includes a washer, dryer, oven, stove, and refrigerator. This is a 55+ community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10357 W PEORIA Avenue have any available units?
10357 W PEORIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sun City, AZ
.
What amenities does 10357 W PEORIA Avenue have?
Some of 10357 W PEORIA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10357 W PEORIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10357 W PEORIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10357 W PEORIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10357 W PEORIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sun City
.
Does 10357 W PEORIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10357 W PEORIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 10357 W PEORIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10357 W PEORIA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10357 W PEORIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 10357 W PEORIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10357 W PEORIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10357 W PEORIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10357 W PEORIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10357 W PEORIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10357 W PEORIA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10357 W PEORIA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
