All apartments in Sun City
Find more places like 10357 W PEORIA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
10357 W PEORIA Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:57 AM

10357 W PEORIA Avenue

10357 West Peoria Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10357 West Peoria Avenue, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is an unfurnished 12 month minimum rental. It includes a washer, dryer, oven, stove, and refrigerator. This is a 55+ community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10357 W PEORIA Avenue have any available units?
10357 W PEORIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10357 W PEORIA Avenue have?
Some of 10357 W PEORIA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10357 W PEORIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10357 W PEORIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10357 W PEORIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10357 W PEORIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10357 W PEORIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10357 W PEORIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 10357 W PEORIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10357 W PEORIA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10357 W PEORIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 10357 W PEORIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10357 W PEORIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10357 W PEORIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10357 W PEORIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10357 W PEORIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10357 W PEORIA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10357 W PEORIA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351

Similar Pages

Sun City 1 BedroomsSun City 2 Bedrooms
Sun City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSun City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College