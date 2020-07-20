9665 E COCHISE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Amazingly roomy 3-BR with fully renovated master bath, featuring a free-standing tub, dual sinks and his and her master closets. All baths have been remodeled and updated. Open-living kitchen features granite and stains steel appliances dual oven and island cooktop. New tile thought the home. All this, overlooking everyday dining room and family room with large statement fireplace. Separate formal dining and living rooms for even more ample space and entertaining. Large pool and spa with garden featuring updated, eco-friendly desert landscape.Quiet street at the center of all that is best in Scottsdale. TRULY A MUST SEE!!!