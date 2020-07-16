All apartments in Scottsdale
9405 E QUARRY Trail
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:37 PM

9405 E QUARRY Trail

9405 East Quarry Trail · (602) 790-8140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9405 East Quarry Trail, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Troon North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2747 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
An outstanding example of a furnished, fully renovated and upgraded home in the prestigious North Troon golfing community. This Monterey model, built by TW Lewis, is sought after by those with the most discerning palate. This furnished entertainers delight is situated on a large lot with pool and plenty of room to enjoy the magical Scottsdale weather. Ideally suited to the corporate Executive, sophisticated couple or a family that demands the very best....this is the home for you. From the moment your guests walk past the large three car garage and down the meticulously landscaped shady, tree lined path and through your front door they are transported into the lap of luxury. Soaring ceilings beckon and a large Great Room welcomes....(contd)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9405 E QUARRY Trail have any available units?
9405 E QUARRY Trail has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9405 E QUARRY Trail have?
Some of 9405 E QUARRY Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9405 E QUARRY Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9405 E QUARRY Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9405 E QUARRY Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9405 E QUARRY Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9405 E QUARRY Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9405 E QUARRY Trail offers parking.
Does 9405 E QUARRY Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9405 E QUARRY Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9405 E QUARRY Trail have a pool?
Yes, 9405 E QUARRY Trail has a pool.
Does 9405 E QUARRY Trail have accessible units?
No, 9405 E QUARRY Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9405 E QUARRY Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9405 E QUARRY Trail has units with dishwashers.
