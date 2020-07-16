9405 E QUARRY Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

An outstanding example of a furnished, fully renovated and upgraded home in the prestigious North Troon golfing community. This Monterey model, built by TW Lewis, is sought after by those with the most discerning palate. This furnished entertainers delight is situated on a large lot with pool and plenty of room to enjoy the magical Scottsdale weather. Ideally suited to the corporate Executive, sophisticated couple or a family that demands the very best....this is the home for you. From the moment your guests walk past the large three car garage and down the meticulously landscaped shady, tree lined path and through your front door they are transported into the lap of luxury. Soaring ceilings beckon and a large Great Room welcomes....(contd)