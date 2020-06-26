9293 E. Canyon View Rd.

Amenities

Open floor plan with 4 bedroom plus office. Incredible backyard with pool on a premium lot, with mountain views! One full bedroom/bathroom downstairs with private exit. Just a few of the amenities include real wood flooring, plantation shutters, stainless steel appliances including double ovens, large island, raised panel cabinetry, backsplash & custom paint. Spacious master bedroom includes a walk out balcony, french doors, plus private master den/office! Huge bathroom with walk-in closet, double sinks & separate tub/shower. 3 car tandem garage with storage. Walking distance to amazing DC Ranch community amenities including parks, 2 community centers, olympic lap pool, kiddie pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, gym & walking trails! Pool service included! NO PETS PLEASE.

Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.