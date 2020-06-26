All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9293 E. Canyon View Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9293 E. Canyon View Rd.
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:44 AM

9293 E. Canyon View Rd.

9293 E Canyon View Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
DC Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9293 E Canyon View Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Open floor plan with 4 bedroom plus office. Incredible backyard with pool on a premium lot, with mountain views! One full bedroom/bathroom downstairs with private exit. Just a few of the amenities include real wood flooring, plantation shutters, stainless steel appliances including double ovens, large island, raised panel cabinetry, backsplash & custom paint. Spacious master bedroom includes a walk out balcony, french doors, plus private master den/office! Huge bathroom with walk-in closet, double sinks & separate tub/shower. 3 car tandem garage with storage. Walking distance to amazing DC Ranch community amenities including parks, 2 community centers, olympic lap pool, kiddie pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, gym & walking trails! Pool service included! NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9293 E. Canyon View Rd. have any available units?
9293 E. Canyon View Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9293 E. Canyon View Rd. have?
Some of 9293 E. Canyon View Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9293 E. Canyon View Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
9293 E. Canyon View Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9293 E. Canyon View Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 9293 E. Canyon View Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9293 E. Canyon View Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 9293 E. Canyon View Rd. offers parking.
Does 9293 E. Canyon View Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9293 E. Canyon View Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9293 E. Canyon View Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 9293 E. Canyon View Rd. has a pool.
Does 9293 E. Canyon View Rd. have accessible units?
No, 9293 E. Canyon View Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 9293 E. Canyon View Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9293 E. Canyon View Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College