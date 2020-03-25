All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated August 15 2019 at 11:32 AM

9145 E CANYON VIEW Road

9145 E Canyon View Rd
Location

9145 E Canyon View Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
Prestigious DC Ranch home features everything you would expect in a luxury home. Gourmet kitchen with beautiful cabinets, walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances and large breakfast bar. This house has stone fireplace, formal living and dining rooms and separate guest suite with full bath. Upstairs is a great loft with full view of the McDowell Mountains! Large master bedroom with separate tub and shower, double sinks and huge walk in closet. Enjoy the incredible mountain views and all the DC Ranch amenities that go with this great neighborhood. Full access to DC Ranch community pool and gym facilities. Close to 101 Freeway, shopping, parks, golf and all that Scottsdale has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9145 E CANYON VIEW Road have any available units?
9145 E CANYON VIEW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9145 E CANYON VIEW Road have?
Some of 9145 E CANYON VIEW Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9145 E CANYON VIEW Road currently offering any rent specials?
9145 E CANYON VIEW Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9145 E CANYON VIEW Road pet-friendly?
No, 9145 E CANYON VIEW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9145 E CANYON VIEW Road offer parking?
Yes, 9145 E CANYON VIEW Road offers parking.
Does 9145 E CANYON VIEW Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9145 E CANYON VIEW Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9145 E CANYON VIEW Road have a pool?
Yes, 9145 E CANYON VIEW Road has a pool.
Does 9145 E CANYON VIEW Road have accessible units?
No, 9145 E CANYON VIEW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9145 E CANYON VIEW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9145 E CANYON VIEW Road has units with dishwashers.
