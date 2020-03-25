9145 E CANYON VIEW Road

Amenities

Prestigious DC Ranch home features everything you would expect in a luxury home. Gourmet kitchen with beautiful cabinets, walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances and large breakfast bar. This house has stone fireplace, formal living and dining rooms and separate guest suite with full bath. Upstairs is a great loft with full view of the McDowell Mountains! Large master bedroom with separate tub and shower, double sinks and huge walk in closet. Enjoy the incredible mountain views and all the DC Ranch amenities that go with this great neighborhood. Full access to DC Ranch community pool and gym facilities. Close to 101 Freeway, shopping, parks, golf and all that Scottsdale has to offer.