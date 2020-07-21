8449 E SAN BENITO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Great McCormick Ranch rental! Loaded with custom features. All stone flooring. Ceiling fans and shutters throughout. Stacked stone fireplace and entertaining center. French doors to rear yard from dining room, great room and master retreat. Breakfast area in kitchen plus formal dining (could be office or ??) off great room, custom stone shower surrounds in both baths. Double door entry to master, shutters & ceiling fan, large walk-in closet. Washer, dryer and refrig included. Even has a doggy door. Easy care rear yard with covered patio and fire pit. Double garage w/electric opener is loaded with built-in cabinetry and wash tub/sink. Fabulous close-to-everything location!