Scottsdale, AZ
8449 E SAN BENITO Drive
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

8449 E SAN BENITO Drive

8449 East San Benito Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8449 East San Benito Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Great McCormick Ranch rental! Loaded with custom features. All stone flooring. Ceiling fans and shutters throughout. Stacked stone fireplace and entertaining center. French doors to rear yard from dining room, great room and master retreat. Breakfast area in kitchen plus formal dining (could be office or ??) off great room, custom stone shower surrounds in both baths. Double door entry to master, shutters & ceiling fan, large walk-in closet. Washer, dryer and refrig included. Even has a doggy door. Easy care rear yard with covered patio and fire pit. Double garage w/electric opener is loaded with built-in cabinetry and wash tub/sink. Fabulous close-to-everything location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8449 E SAN BENITO Drive have any available units?
8449 E SAN BENITO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8449 E SAN BENITO Drive have?
Some of 8449 E SAN BENITO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8449 E SAN BENITO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8449 E SAN BENITO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8449 E SAN BENITO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8449 E SAN BENITO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8449 E SAN BENITO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8449 E SAN BENITO Drive offers parking.
Does 8449 E SAN BENITO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8449 E SAN BENITO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8449 E SAN BENITO Drive have a pool?
No, 8449 E SAN BENITO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8449 E SAN BENITO Drive have accessible units?
No, 8449 E SAN BENITO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8449 E SAN BENITO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8449 E SAN BENITO Drive has units with dishwashers.
