8160 N VIA BUENO

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING REMODEL! LIKE NEW, FRESH, CLEAN W/ IMPECCABLE FINISHES! FROM FLOOR TO CEILING NOTHING HAS BEEN OVER LOOKED! NEWER KITCHEN, NEWER BATHROOMS, WET BAR,STACKED STONE FIREPLACE, STUNNING MASTER SUITE W/ALL NEW WALK IN SHOWER, FREE STANDING TUB, CONTEMPORARY LOOK, CHIC FEEL AND FULLY FURNISHED W/MODERN PIECES THAT ARE COMFORTABLE, EASY. NO CLUTTER. MOST SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION MCCORMICK RANCH-RIGHT ACROSS STREET FROM LAKE MARGUERITE, 37 MILES OF WALKING,BIKING TRAILS, HIGH WALK SCORE, WALK TO TONS OF RESTAURANTS, BARS, ICE CREAM, COFFEE, STORES, PARKS, NEAR HWY 101, TALKING STICK FIELDS & CASINO. VERY CHARMING BACKYARD W/COVERED PATIO, POOL IN QUAINT CUL DE SAC LOT. A VERY SPECIAL, UNIQUE FIND IN THIS AMAZING AREA! EXCELLENT PROPERTY! PERFECT LOCATION