Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7970 E CAMELBACK Road
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:48 AM

7970 E CAMELBACK Road

7970 E Camelback Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7970 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Shadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
tennis court
Lovely light, bright and spacious condo in the heart of Scottsdale. This 2 bed/2 bath condo has rare in unit washer and dryer. This fully furnished 5th floor unit has mountain views and underground parking. Just bring your suitcase and golf clubs; this condo is move in ready with just about everything you need. Community is guard gated with clubhouse/heated pools/spas/tennis/9-hole golf course/social director & social activities w/shuttle access to city-wide activities. Minutes from parks, walking trails, Old Town, Fashion Square, Scottsdale Waterfront and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7970 E CAMELBACK Road have any available units?
7970 E CAMELBACK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7970 E CAMELBACK Road have?
Some of 7970 E CAMELBACK Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7970 E CAMELBACK Road currently offering any rent specials?
7970 E CAMELBACK Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7970 E CAMELBACK Road pet-friendly?
No, 7970 E CAMELBACK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7970 E CAMELBACK Road offer parking?
Yes, 7970 E CAMELBACK Road does offer parking.
Does 7970 E CAMELBACK Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7970 E CAMELBACK Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7970 E CAMELBACK Road have a pool?
Yes, 7970 E CAMELBACK Road has a pool.
Does 7970 E CAMELBACK Road have accessible units?
No, 7970 E CAMELBACK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7970 E CAMELBACK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7970 E CAMELBACK Road has units with dishwashers.
