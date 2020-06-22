7970 E CAMELBACK Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool tennis court

Lovely light, bright and spacious condo in the heart of Scottsdale. This 2 bed/2 bath condo has rare in unit washer and dryer. This fully furnished 5th floor unit has mountain views and underground parking. Just bring your suitcase and golf clubs; this condo is move in ready with just about everything you need. Community is guard gated with clubhouse/heated pools/spas/tennis/9-hole golf course/social director & social activities w/shuttle access to city-wide activities. Minutes from parks, walking trails, Old Town, Fashion Square, Scottsdale Waterfront and more!