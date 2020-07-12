/
/
/
scottsdale shadows
431 Apartments for rent in Scottsdale Shadows, Scottsdale, AZ
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$845
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1213 sqft
Units at luxury community feature laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal pool table, volleyball court, pool, gym and dog park. Located near Scottsdale Shadows Executive Golf Course.
7820 E Camelback Rd Unit 407
7820 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1170 sqft
Stunning 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Old Town Scottsdale! - This condo and community has everything you're looking for! When you enter this completely remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath home you're introduced with a spacious living room filled with natural light.
7870 E CAMELBACK Road
7870 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1200 sqft
Spacious 1,560 Sq. Ft. Condo overlooking Pool & Spa.
7860 E CAMELBACK Road
7860 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Outstanding One Bedroom Furnished Condo in one of a kind community! Amazing Views from 4th floor (top floor) - mountain, water, lush landscape, beautiful sunsets. Spacious and bright, lovingly and tastefully decorated. New King Size Bed.
7830 E CAMELBACK Road
7830 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Furnished Short Term Rental. 4-Month Minimum. End unit with 2 Beds/2 baths, New kitchen cabinets, Granite counters, New SS appliances. Real wood floors & plantation shutters. Large master walk-in closet.
7910 E CAMELBACK Road
7910 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1200 sqft
SUPER LUXURY VACATION RENTAL 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH CONDO FULLY FURNISHED WITH A 1 OF A KIND 74INCH CRYSTAL MULTI-COLOR LINEAR FIREPLACE MEDIA CENTER 65INCH TV WALL! FREE GOLF & TENNIS.
7940 E CAMELBACK Road
7940 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Complete Remodel! Newly tiled patio.Sleek European styled kitchen w/custom cabinets, quartz slab counters w/breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & beveled tile back splash.
7950 E CAMELBACK Road
7950 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
COMPLEX HAS A FANTASTIC LOCATION TO DOWNTOWN SCOTTSDALE AND ALL THE BEST SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. GREAT AMENITIES WITH 9 HOLE PAR 3 GOLF COURSE THAT SURROUNDS THE PROPERTY, 3 POOLS, HIS & HER GYM, WOOD SHOP, ART STUDIO, LIBRARY AND MORE.
7960 E CAMELBACK Road
7960 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
930 sqft
What a deal!! FREE Golf, FREE Tennis, FREE swimming, FREE Fitness Center, FREE BBQ Center, FREE Computer Center, FREE Arts & Crafts Studios, FREE Sewer and Water ...... FREE AC, FREE HEAT.
7850 E CAMELBACK Road
7850 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY IN THE HEART OF SCOTTSDALE! THIS 1 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH PENTHOUSE SUITE OFFERS 1200 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE IN POPULAR SCOTTSDALE SHADOWS. **BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN** FULLY REMODELED WITH A CONTEMPORARY FEEL.
Results within 1 mile of Scottsdale Shadows
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$947
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
987 sqft
Recently renovated apartments within walking distance of Camelback Park and golf course. Hardwood floors, carpet and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. Community has courtyard, pool and 24-hour gym.
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$977
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
960 sqft
Luxury living at its finest with world-class amenities: fitness center with yoga studio, sparkling pool with sundeck and spa, dog park, and more. Recently renovated with air conditioning, bathtub, and ample storage.
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,279
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1106 sqft
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office.
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1385 sqft
Individual balconies with breathtaking views, washer and dryers, fully equipped kitchens and full access to swimming pool and spas. Superb walking and jogging trails close by and within walking distance to Old Town Scottsdale.
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,090
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
950 sqft
Fireside East Apartments is located at 7740 E Glenrosa Ave Scottsdale, AZ and is managed by Building Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$985
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Morningside Apartments is located at 7709 E Glenrosa Ave Scottsdale, AZ and is managed by Building Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
8220 E Crestwood Way
8220 East Crestwood Way, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2034 sqft
OLD TOWN 4 BEDROOM DESIGNER HOME! - Property Id: 270094 Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease.
8550 E Sells Dr
8550 East Sells Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2634 sqft
Available 08/01/20 OLD TOWN 4 BEDROOM RETRO MODERN - NEWLY RENOVATED! - Property Id: 270237 Incredible retro modern 4 bedroom in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale.
8338 E Monterosa St
8338 East Monterosa Street, Scottsdale, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$3,950
3000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 6BED/2BATH - OLD TOWN - PRIVATE POOL - FIRE PIT - Property Id: 245074 Totally renovated, 5 star luxury home: fire pit, private pool, BBQ grill, designer furnishings, outdoor dining, yard games & more.
4741 N Scottsdale Rd # G2000
4741 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1969 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed, 3.5 bath in Safari Drive Condominiums. This vacation rental has it all. High end finishes through out this incredible unit. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with everything needed to cook a nice meal.
4601 N 73RD Street
4601 North 73rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1306 sqft
Location Location Location! Newly remodeled 2 story townhome available unfurnished or furnished with pool and 2 car attached garage in the heart of Scottsdale! Complete with stainless steel appliances, full size washer/dryer in dedicated laundry
8235 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane
8235 East Orange Blossom Lane, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1704 sqft
UNFURNISHED & AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, in Chateau De Vie, Right next to Community Pool, Simply move in & hang your pictures! 3 upstairs bedrooms including Huge Master Suite overlook the immaculately maintained Community, located in walking
7301 E RANCHO VISTA Drive
7301 East Rancho Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
884 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse within walking distance of Scottsdale's Fashion Center, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and a short bike ride to Giants Spring Training baseball, Scottsdale Stadium.
7734 E MINNEZONA Avenue
7734 East Minnezona Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1840 sqft
Public RemarksDOG PARK AREA AND COMMUNITY POOLSHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL AND CORPORATE SHORT /LONG TERM RENTALThis Fully Furnished Beautiful PATIO home is the perfect Turnkey Vacation or Corporate Rental.
