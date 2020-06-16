All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7870 E CAMELBACK Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7870 E CAMELBACK Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

7870 E CAMELBACK Road

7870 E Camelback Rd · (480) 338-1387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Scottsdale Shadows
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7870 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Shadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Spacious 1,560 Sq. Ft. Condo overlooking Pool & Spa. The Excitement of High-Rise Living with Lush Grounds & RESORT AMENITIES: 3 Heated Pools, Spas, Saunas, Workout Facilities, FREE GOLF, 2 Ponds, Private Lighted Tennis Courts, UNDERGROUND PARKING, 24-Hr, Guard Gate Security, Library, Woodworking Studio, Art Studio, Business Center with Computers & Printer. Adjacent to 27+ Miles of Hiking/Biking Trails. BEYOND FABULOUS LOCATION!!! Amidst ''OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE'' & ''VIBRANT SCOTTSDALE WATERFRONT'' with its Cultural Events, Nightlife, Fine Dining, Great Shopping & $1,000,000+ Condos! LIVE LIKE A MILLIONAIRE AT A FRACTION OF THE PRICE! Near Scottsdale Community College & 101. HURRY - THIS WON'T LAST! ''4 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE.''

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7870 E CAMELBACK Road have any available units?
7870 E CAMELBACK Road has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7870 E CAMELBACK Road have?
Some of 7870 E CAMELBACK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7870 E CAMELBACK Road currently offering any rent specials?
7870 E CAMELBACK Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7870 E CAMELBACK Road pet-friendly?
No, 7870 E CAMELBACK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7870 E CAMELBACK Road offer parking?
Yes, 7870 E CAMELBACK Road does offer parking.
Does 7870 E CAMELBACK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7870 E CAMELBACK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7870 E CAMELBACK Road have a pool?
Yes, 7870 E CAMELBACK Road has a pool.
Does 7870 E CAMELBACK Road have accessible units?
No, 7870 E CAMELBACK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7870 E CAMELBACK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7870 E CAMELBACK Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7870 E CAMELBACK Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity