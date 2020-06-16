7870 E CAMELBACK Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities business center elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna tennis court

Spacious 1,560 Sq. Ft. Condo overlooking Pool & Spa. The Excitement of High-Rise Living with Lush Grounds & RESORT AMENITIES: 3 Heated Pools, Spas, Saunas, Workout Facilities, FREE GOLF, 2 Ponds, Private Lighted Tennis Courts, UNDERGROUND PARKING, 24-Hr, Guard Gate Security, Library, Woodworking Studio, Art Studio, Business Center with Computers & Printer. Adjacent to 27+ Miles of Hiking/Biking Trails. BEYOND FABULOUS LOCATION!!! Amidst ''OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE'' & ''VIBRANT SCOTTSDALE WATERFRONT'' with its Cultural Events, Nightlife, Fine Dining, Great Shopping & $1,000,000+ Condos! LIVE LIKE A MILLIONAIRE AT A FRACTION OF THE PRICE! Near Scottsdale Community College & 101. HURRY - THIS WON'T LAST! ''4 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE.''