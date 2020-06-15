7842 E Mackenzie Drive

Amenities

THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS LEASED! Available for summer rates for April/May 2020!!! (January - April $4,995) (May, October - December $3,750) (June - September - $2,500) Beautiful single-level 2 Bed- 2 Bath Patio Home within walking distance of Old Town Scottsdale. This light and bright home offers a great room concept with a split floor plan that offers seclusion and privacy for both bedrooms. This property has an attached over-sized 2-car garage, all new windows and doors including 12 and 16 foot sliding glass doors creating outdoor/indoor living/entertaining. Fully furnished with anything your heart desires. Enjoy community center w/ heated pool and spa. Truly the perfect home to get away!