Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:22 PM

7842 E Mackenzie Drive

7842 East Mackenzie Drive · (602) 370-3465
Location

7842 East Mackenzie Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1745 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS LEASED! Available for summer rates for April/May 2020!!! (January - April $4,995) (May, October - December $3,750) (June - September - $2,500) Beautiful single-level 2 Bed- 2 Bath Patio Home within walking distance of Old Town Scottsdale. This light and bright home offers a great room concept with a split floor plan that offers seclusion and privacy for both bedrooms. This property has an attached over-sized 2-car garage, all new windows and doors including 12 and 16 foot sliding glass doors creating outdoor/indoor living/entertaining. Fully furnished with anything your heart desires. Enjoy community center w/ heated pool and spa. Truly the perfect home to get away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7842 E Mackenzie Drive have any available units?
7842 E Mackenzie Drive has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7842 E Mackenzie Drive have?
Some of 7842 E Mackenzie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7842 E Mackenzie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7842 E Mackenzie Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7842 E Mackenzie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7842 E Mackenzie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7842 E Mackenzie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7842 E Mackenzie Drive does offer parking.
Does 7842 E Mackenzie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7842 E Mackenzie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7842 E Mackenzie Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7842 E Mackenzie Drive has a pool.
Does 7842 E Mackenzie Drive have accessible units?
No, 7842 E Mackenzie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7842 E Mackenzie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7842 E Mackenzie Drive has units with dishwashers.
