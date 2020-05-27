All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7331 E VALLEY VIEW Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7331 E VALLEY VIEW Road
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:41 PM

7331 E VALLEY VIEW Road

7331 East Valley View Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7331 East Valley View Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fall in love when you step into your completely remodeled & turn key home! W/ over 2100 sq.ft, this 2 bed + office, 2 bath, 2 car garage home will wow you from the start! Soaring ceilings w/ beautiful wood beam welcome you into the light & bright family room, w/ brand new wood flooring, tile on fireplace, paint & wall removed for access to the kitchen, making this a desired open floor plan & perfect for entertaining! Your brand new chef's kitchen is a delight w/ all new quartz counters, tile backsplash, Bosch SS appliances, soft close cabinets/drawers & LED lighting. Kitchen also features bar seating, separate breakfast nook & private outdoor patio. Enjoy your spacious master retreat w/ patio entry, huge walk-in closet & new carpet, w/ ensuite boasting new tile, dual sinks, tile surrounds,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7331 E VALLEY VIEW Road have any available units?
7331 E VALLEY VIEW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7331 E VALLEY VIEW Road have?
Some of 7331 E VALLEY VIEW Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7331 E VALLEY VIEW Road currently offering any rent specials?
7331 E VALLEY VIEW Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7331 E VALLEY VIEW Road pet-friendly?
No, 7331 E VALLEY VIEW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7331 E VALLEY VIEW Road offer parking?
Yes, 7331 E VALLEY VIEW Road offers parking.
Does 7331 E VALLEY VIEW Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7331 E VALLEY VIEW Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7331 E VALLEY VIEW Road have a pool?
No, 7331 E VALLEY VIEW Road does not have a pool.
Does 7331 E VALLEY VIEW Road have accessible units?
No, 7331 E VALLEY VIEW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7331 E VALLEY VIEW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7331 E VALLEY VIEW Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College