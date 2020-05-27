7331 E VALLEY VIEW Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fall in love when you step into your completely remodeled & turn key home! W/ over 2100 sq.ft, this 2 bed + office, 2 bath, 2 car garage home will wow you from the start! Soaring ceilings w/ beautiful wood beam welcome you into the light & bright family room, w/ brand new wood flooring, tile on fireplace, paint & wall removed for access to the kitchen, making this a desired open floor plan & perfect for entertaining! Your brand new chef's kitchen is a delight w/ all new quartz counters, tile backsplash, Bosch SS appliances, soft close cabinets/drawers & LED lighting. Kitchen also features bar seating, separate breakfast nook & private outdoor patio. Enjoy your spacious master retreat w/ patio entry, huge walk-in closet & new carpet, w/ ensuite boasting new tile, dual sinks, tile surrounds,