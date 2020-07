7318 E OAK Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

UPDATED SCOTTSDALE HOME WITH A FENCED POOL THAT INCLUDES LANDSCAPING & FULL POOL SERVICE! FRONT HAS SHADED CARPORT, QUAINT DECOR & DESERT LANDSCAPING! HOUSE HAS HARDWOOD LINOLEUM FLOORS AND DOUBLE PANE NEW WINDOWS THROUGHOUT. ENTER TO AN OPEN KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL CABINETRY, WHITE APPLIANCES INCLUDING A FRIDGE & CORIAN COUNTERS. KITCHEN HAS A BAY WINDOW! DINING IS IN LIVING AREA WITH NEUTRAL PAINT & LARGE SLIDING DOOR TO PATIO. FAMILY ROOM IS OFF OT THE SIDE WITH SEPARATE ENTRANCE & EXIT TO BOTH FRONT & BACK! SPARE BEDROOMS HAVE MIRRORED CLOSETS, UPGRADED LIGHT FIXTURES AND WINDOW COVERINGS. MASTER BATH HAS A GORGEOUS WALK IN CLOSET WITH CUSTOM SPACE! MASTER BATH IS REMODELED, SPARE BATH IS ALL WHITE. GREAT LOCATION AND A DEFINITE MUST SEE BEFORE ITS GONE!