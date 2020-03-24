7114 E ALOE VERA Drive

Amenities

Available starting May-Nov, 2020 for $2,200/mo. Welcome to this fully-furnished Vallis great room floor plan featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a den. The upgraded kitchen includes marble counters and stainless steel appliances with gas cooking. The backyard borders common area with a view fence to the desert wash behind. The high-quality designer furnishings set this home apart from other rentals. The home is located in the 24 hour guard-gated community of Terravita Golf & Country Club. With a small transfer fee, the tenant can enjoy the use of the country club facilities including the dining room, fitness center, swimming pool, hot tub, tennis courts, and group social activities. May-Nov 2020 - $2,200/mo plus utilities. Dec - April 2021 - $6,200/mo including utilities.