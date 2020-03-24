All apartments in Scottsdale
7114 E ALOE VERA Drive
7114 E ALOE VERA Drive

7114 East Aloe Vera Drive · (480) 264-0655
Location

7114 East Aloe Vera Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Available starting May-Nov, 2020 for $2,200/mo. Welcome to this fully-furnished Vallis great room floor plan featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a den. The upgraded kitchen includes marble counters and stainless steel appliances with gas cooking. The backyard borders common area with a view fence to the desert wash behind. The high-quality designer furnishings set this home apart from other rentals. The home is located in the 24 hour guard-gated community of Terravita Golf & Country Club. With a small transfer fee, the tenant can enjoy the use of the country club facilities including the dining room, fitness center, swimming pool, hot tub, tennis courts, and group social activities. May-Nov 2020 - $2,200/mo plus utilities. Dec - April 2021 - $6,200/mo including utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7114 E ALOE VERA Drive have any available units?
7114 E ALOE VERA Drive has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7114 E ALOE VERA Drive have?
Some of 7114 E ALOE VERA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7114 E ALOE VERA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7114 E ALOE VERA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7114 E ALOE VERA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7114 E ALOE VERA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7114 E ALOE VERA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7114 E ALOE VERA Drive does offer parking.
Does 7114 E ALOE VERA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7114 E ALOE VERA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7114 E ALOE VERA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7114 E ALOE VERA Drive has a pool.
Does 7114 E ALOE VERA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7114 E ALOE VERA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7114 E ALOE VERA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7114 E ALOE VERA Drive has units with dishwashers.
