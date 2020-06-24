7071 E McDonald Dr

Amenities

This is a 3 bedroom 3 bath, very spacious town home with a detached Casita. Located in beautiful Paradise Valley at the edge of Scottsdale in the popular Villa Serena Community. Private enclosed patio, 2 car garage, lots of storage space, mosaic tile in the bathrooms, spacious great room with a beehive fireplace and formal dining room. Tile and wood floors. Washer and dryer included. Kitchen includes all appliances. Access to community pool, heated spa, and clubhouse. $49 application fee per adult. 2.5% city rental tax. 1.4% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee.



No Pets Allowed



