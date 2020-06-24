All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

7071 E McDonald Dr

7071 East Mcdonald Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7071 East Mcdonald Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This is a 3 bedroom 3 bath, very spacious town home with a detached Casita. Located in beautiful Paradise Valley at the edge of Scottsdale in the popular Villa Serena Community. Private enclosed patio, 2 car garage, lots of storage space, mosaic tile in the bathrooms, spacious great room with a beehive fireplace and formal dining room. Tile and wood floors. Washer and dryer included. Kitchen includes all appliances. Access to community pool, heated spa, and clubhouse. $49 application fee per adult. 2.5% city rental tax. 1.4% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5535871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7071 E McDonald Dr have any available units?
7071 E McDonald Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7071 E McDonald Dr have?
Some of 7071 E McDonald Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7071 E McDonald Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7071 E McDonald Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7071 E McDonald Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7071 E McDonald Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7071 E McDonald Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7071 E McDonald Dr offers parking.
Does 7071 E McDonald Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7071 E McDonald Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7071 E McDonald Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7071 E McDonald Dr has a pool.
Does 7071 E McDonald Dr have accessible units?
No, 7071 E McDonald Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7071 E McDonald Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7071 E McDonald Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
