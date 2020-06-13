All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 6956 E Purple Shade Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6956 E Purple Shade Circle
Last updated February 1 2020 at 6:08 PM

6956 E Purple Shade Circle

6956 East Purple Shade Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6956 East Purple Shade Circle, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Enjoy this beautiful vacation Home just Steps from the Clubhouse with Pool, Fitness, Tennis, Golf and Restaurant and within walking Distance of Terravita Marketplace. The lovingly tended private Backyard with spectacular Black Mountain Views invites you to relax by the cozy Kiva Fireplace or meditate by the Pond with Waterfall. Six sitting Areas and a South facing sunning Plateau complete the Outdoor Experience. The bright, open Arbor Floor Plan provides everything you need for a unique Vacation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6956 E Purple Shade Circle have any available units?
6956 E Purple Shade Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6956 E Purple Shade Circle have?
Some of 6956 E Purple Shade Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6956 E Purple Shade Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6956 E Purple Shade Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6956 E Purple Shade Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6956 E Purple Shade Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6956 E Purple Shade Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6956 E Purple Shade Circle does offer parking.
Does 6956 E Purple Shade Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6956 E Purple Shade Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6956 E Purple Shade Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6956 E Purple Shade Circle has a pool.
Does 6956 E Purple Shade Circle have accessible units?
No, 6956 E Purple Shade Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6956 E Purple Shade Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6956 E Purple Shade Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College