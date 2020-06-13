6956 E Purple Shade Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Enjoy this beautiful vacation Home just Steps from the Clubhouse with Pool, Fitness, Tennis, Golf and Restaurant and within walking Distance of Terravita Marketplace. The lovingly tended private Backyard with spectacular Black Mountain Views invites you to relax by the cozy Kiva Fireplace or meditate by the Pond with Waterfall. Six sitting Areas and a South facing sunning Plateau complete the Outdoor Experience. The bright, open Arbor Floor Plan provides everything you need for a unique Vacation.