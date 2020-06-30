4128 N 66TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Available NOW! Super clean and well maintained ranch style home in highly coveted Arcadia Proper. Meticulously maintained 3 bed/2 bath + office + laundry room, 2 car garage home. Large yard, pool and covered patio will add to your everyday pleasure. Lovely neighborhood & close to all Arcadia/Scottsdale/Camelback Corridor has to offer including shopping, dining, entertainment, with easy access to Sky Harbor airport. Lease includes landscaping, irrigation watering of front & back yards, and weekly pool service. Non Assistive Pet by Lessor approval only.