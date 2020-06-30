All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 4128 N 66TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
4128 N 66TH Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

4128 N 66TH Street

4128 North 66th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4128 North 66th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available NOW! Super clean and well maintained ranch style home in highly coveted Arcadia Proper. Meticulously maintained 3 bed/2 bath + office + laundry room, 2 car garage home. Large yard, pool and covered patio will add to your everyday pleasure. Lovely neighborhood & close to all Arcadia/Scottsdale/Camelback Corridor has to offer including shopping, dining, entertainment, with easy access to Sky Harbor airport. Lease includes landscaping, irrigation watering of front & back yards, and weekly pool service. Non Assistive Pet by Lessor approval only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4128 N 66TH Street have any available units?
4128 N 66TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4128 N 66TH Street have?
Some of 4128 N 66TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4128 N 66TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4128 N 66TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 N 66TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4128 N 66TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 4128 N 66TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 4128 N 66TH Street offers parking.
Does 4128 N 66TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4128 N 66TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 N 66TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 4128 N 66TH Street has a pool.
Does 4128 N 66TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4128 N 66TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 N 66TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4128 N 66TH Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Centerra
11100 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College