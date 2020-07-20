All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 2 2019 at 4:53 AM

3414 North Navajo Trail

3414 North Navajo Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3414 North Navajo Trail, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Southwest Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled home within walking distance of Old Town Scottsdale. New Stainless Steel appliances, Quartz counter tops, Butcher Block bar and large basin in the kitchen! Bring out your Chef skills in the kitchen with the Gas Cooktop and store your fresh veggies and food in the french door Stainless Steel fridge! The living area is adorned with long lasting, great looking easy maintenance flooring as well as equipped with in ceiling lights and fans to bring this property to life! Tastefully decorated baths along with Large, front loader Washer and Dryer, complete this package....Don't delay, schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 North Navajo Trail have any available units?
3414 North Navajo Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3414 North Navajo Trail have?
Some of 3414 North Navajo Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 North Navajo Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3414 North Navajo Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 North Navajo Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3414 North Navajo Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 3414 North Navajo Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3414 North Navajo Trail offers parking.
Does 3414 North Navajo Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3414 North Navajo Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 North Navajo Trail have a pool?
No, 3414 North Navajo Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3414 North Navajo Trail have accessible units?
No, 3414 North Navajo Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 North Navajo Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3414 North Navajo Trail has units with dishwashers.
