Scottsdale, AZ
30600 N PIMA Road
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

30600 N PIMA Road

30600 N Pima Rd · No Longer Available
Location

30600 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Sincuidados

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
Fully Furnished Home in the beautiful guard gated community of Sincuidados. This home is unique and built custom with radius walls and radius kitchen. Master Suite includes 2 large separate bathrooms and closets a true his and hers. Fireplace in master with built in sitting areas. Bedroom 2 and 3 are both ensuites. Bedroom 3 currently has custom bookshelfs/desk built in. There are 3 fireplaces in the home plus dual fireplace on back patio. Great views of the beautiful desert landscape from each room. Large floor to ceiling windows and glass doors throughout the home. Pool table for entertainment. Swimming Pool and BBQ area! Courtyard in entryway, 2 car garage, new washer & dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

