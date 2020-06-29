30600 N PIMA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage

Fully Furnished Home in the beautiful guard gated community of Sincuidados. This home is unique and built custom with radius walls and radius kitchen. Master Suite includes 2 large separate bathrooms and closets a true his and hers. Fireplace in master with built in sitting areas. Bedroom 2 and 3 are both ensuites. Bedroom 3 currently has custom bookshelfs/desk built in. There are 3 fireplaces in the home plus dual fireplace on back patio. Great views of the beautiful desert landscape from each room. Large floor to ceiling windows and glass doors throughout the home. Pool table for entertainment. Swimming Pool and BBQ area! Courtyard in entryway, 2 car garage, new washer & dryer.