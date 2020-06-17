All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

2227 N 71ST STREET

2227 North 71st Street · (480) 449-6632
Location

2227 North 71st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1737 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
wow! absolutely gorgeous single level scottsdale 3/2 house with hardwood flooring, like new carpeting, updated neutral paint, full kitchen remodel with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, split master with enclosed bathroom, carport parking, private storage/work shop, over sized back yard, mountain views, near by schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com/ for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 N 71ST STREET have any available units?
2227 N 71ST STREET has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2227 N 71ST STREET have?
Some of 2227 N 71ST STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2227 N 71ST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2227 N 71ST STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 N 71ST STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2227 N 71ST STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2227 N 71ST STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2227 N 71ST STREET does offer parking.
Does 2227 N 71ST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2227 N 71ST STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 N 71ST STREET have a pool?
No, 2227 N 71ST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2227 N 71ST STREET have accessible units?
No, 2227 N 71ST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 N 71ST STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2227 N 71ST STREET has units with dishwashers.
