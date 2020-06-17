2227 N 71ST STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

wow! absolutely gorgeous single level scottsdale 3/2 house with hardwood flooring, like new carpeting, updated neutral paint, full kitchen remodel with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, split master with enclosed bathroom, carport parking, private storage/work shop, over sized back yard, mountain views, near by schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com/ for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*