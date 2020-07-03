All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

18694 N 91ST Place

18694 North 91st Place · No Longer Available
Location

18694 North 91st Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Ironwood Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VERY NICE HOME WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS***QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD***FULL BACK COVERED PATIO WITH EXTENDED FLAGSTONE***LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND HUGE MASTER CLOSET***WOOD SHUTTERS***MUCH MORE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18694 N 91ST Place have any available units?
18694 N 91ST Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 18694 N 91ST Place have?
Some of 18694 N 91ST Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18694 N 91ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
18694 N 91ST Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18694 N 91ST Place pet-friendly?
No, 18694 N 91ST Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 18694 N 91ST Place offer parking?
Yes, 18694 N 91ST Place offers parking.
Does 18694 N 91ST Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18694 N 91ST Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18694 N 91ST Place have a pool?
No, 18694 N 91ST Place does not have a pool.
Does 18694 N 91ST Place have accessible units?
No, 18694 N 91ST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18694 N 91ST Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18694 N 91ST Place has units with dishwashers.

