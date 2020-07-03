Rent Calculator
18694 N 91ST Place
18694 North 91st Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
18694 North 91st Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Ironwood Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
VERY NICE HOME WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS***QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD***FULL BACK COVERED PATIO WITH EXTENDED FLAGSTONE***LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND HUGE MASTER CLOSET***WOOD SHUTTERS***MUCH MORE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18694 N 91ST Place have any available units?
18694 N 91ST Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 18694 N 91ST Place have?
Some of 18694 N 91ST Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 18694 N 91ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
18694 N 91ST Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18694 N 91ST Place pet-friendly?
No, 18694 N 91ST Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 18694 N 91ST Place offer parking?
Yes, 18694 N 91ST Place offers parking.
Does 18694 N 91ST Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18694 N 91ST Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18694 N 91ST Place have a pool?
No, 18694 N 91ST Place does not have a pool.
Does 18694 N 91ST Place have accessible units?
No, 18694 N 91ST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18694 N 91ST Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18694 N 91ST Place has units with dishwashers.
