15121 N 93rd Way

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This home has everything you are looking for in your next home. Located off of Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, you are next to shopping, nightlife, entertaining and prime dining. This 3 Bed 2 Bath home has brand new carpet throughout the home, beautiful tile throughout the kitchen with gorgeous backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Relax outside during the hot summer months next to your pool and have the peace of mind that pool service is covered with rent. Master bedroom is spacious and includes separate shower and tub with a walk in closet in the bathroom.