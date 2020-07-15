All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
15121 N 93rd Way
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

15121 N 93rd Way

15121 North 93rd Way · No Longer Available
Location

15121 North 93rd Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Shadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This home has everything you are looking for in your next home. Located off of Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, you are next to shopping, nightlife, entertaining and prime dining. This 3 Bed 2 Bath home has brand new carpet throughout the home, beautiful tile throughout the kitchen with gorgeous backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Relax outside during the hot summer months next to your pool and have the peace of mind that pool service is covered with rent. Master bedroom is spacious and includes separate shower and tub with a walk in closet in the bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15121 N 93rd Way have any available units?
15121 N 93rd Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 15121 N 93rd Way have?
Some of 15121 N 93rd Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15121 N 93rd Way currently offering any rent specials?
15121 N 93rd Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15121 N 93rd Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 15121 N 93rd Way is pet friendly.
Does 15121 N 93rd Way offer parking?
No, 15121 N 93rd Way does not offer parking.
Does 15121 N 93rd Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15121 N 93rd Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15121 N 93rd Way have a pool?
Yes, 15121 N 93rd Way has a pool.
Does 15121 N 93rd Way have accessible units?
No, 15121 N 93rd Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15121 N 93rd Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15121 N 93rd Way has units with dishwashers.
