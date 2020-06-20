10484 E HILLERY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Great McDowell Mountain Ranch location! You'll love this single level property in the heart of N. Scottsdale. Step inside to the light and bright open floorplan. The greatroom set up is perfect for entertaining. The eat in kitchen is nicely appointed with loads of cabinets, a dining area and large pantry. This property has 2 bedrooms plus a den. The master suite is large and offers a large walk-in closet. The master bath has double sinks and jetted tub. The backyard features a covered patio and mountain views. McDowell Mountain ranch offers 2 community pools, kids pools, splash pad, tennis and pickle ball courts, playgrounds and miles of walking trails. Close to hiking, restaurants and easy access to freeways and all Scottsdale has to offer. Hurry, this won't last long!