10484 E HILLERY Drive
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:26 AM

10484 E HILLERY Drive

10484 East Hillery Drive · (480) 236-8649
Location

10484 East Hillery Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1358 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Great McDowell Mountain Ranch location! You'll love this single level property in the heart of N. Scottsdale. Step inside to the light and bright open floorplan. The greatroom set up is perfect for entertaining. The eat in kitchen is nicely appointed with loads of cabinets, a dining area and large pantry. This property has 2 bedrooms plus a den. The master suite is large and offers a large walk-in closet. The master bath has double sinks and jetted tub. The backyard features a covered patio and mountain views. McDowell Mountain ranch offers 2 community pools, kids pools, splash pad, tennis and pickle ball courts, playgrounds and miles of walking trails. Close to hiking, restaurants and easy access to freeways and all Scottsdale has to offer. Hurry, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10484 E HILLERY Drive have any available units?
10484 E HILLERY Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10484 E HILLERY Drive have?
Some of 10484 E HILLERY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10484 E HILLERY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10484 E HILLERY Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10484 E HILLERY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10484 E HILLERY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10484 E HILLERY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10484 E HILLERY Drive does offer parking.
Does 10484 E HILLERY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10484 E HILLERY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10484 E HILLERY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10484 E HILLERY Drive has a pool.
Does 10484 E HILLERY Drive have accessible units?
No, 10484 E HILLERY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10484 E HILLERY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10484 E HILLERY Drive has units with dishwashers.
