10053 E Ironwood Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

10053 E Ironwood Drive

10053 East Ironwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10053 East Ironwood Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Tastefully furnished 2 bedroom plus study/office in guard gated Las Brisas lake community. Vauulted ceilings, plantation shutters throughout, engineered wood floors, spacious eat in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with kind bed and walk in closet. Large guest bedroom with king bed and study/office with single bed. Paver covered no maintenance backyard. HOA maintains the front yard. Community amenities include 3 pools/spas and tennis courts. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping and the 101 Freeway. Fireplace not to be used. MINIMUM TWO MONTH LEASE. Utilities, telephone land line, cable TV and internet are not included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10053 E Ironwood Drive have any available units?
10053 E Ironwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10053 E Ironwood Drive have?
Some of 10053 E Ironwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10053 E Ironwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10053 E Ironwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10053 E Ironwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10053 E Ironwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10053 E Ironwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10053 E Ironwood Drive offers parking.
Does 10053 E Ironwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10053 E Ironwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10053 E Ironwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10053 E Ironwood Drive has a pool.
Does 10053 E Ironwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 10053 E Ironwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10053 E Ironwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10053 E Ironwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
