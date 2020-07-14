Red Rox Villas

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport cc payments clubhouse community garden courtyard e-payments hot tub internet access key fob access media room online portal pool table putting green volleyball court

Welcome Home to Red Rox. Let Red Rox usher you into a new era of apartment living. Here, in the shadow of the Red Rocks, you'll experience the true essence of all that the Valley of the Sun has to offer. A marvel of comfort and convenience, Red Rox is a community that will delight you with its scenic charm, wealth of amenities and a location that gives you easy proximity to the many pleasures of Phoenix and the surrounding area. Leasing office located across the street at Riverwalk.