Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:06 PM

Red Rox Villas

5401 E Van Buren St · (424) 352-7458
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5401 E Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1082 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 927 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2077 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Unit 2096 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1197 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Red Rox Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
media room
online portal
pool table
putting green
volleyball court
Welcome Home to Red Rox. Let Red Rox usher you into a new era of apartment living. Here, in the shadow of the Red Rocks, you'll experience the true essence of all that the Valley of the Sun has to offer. A marvel of comfort and convenience, Red Rox is a community that will delight you with its scenic charm, wealth of amenities and a location that gives you easy proximity to the many pleasures of Phoenix and the surrounding area. Leasing office located across the street at Riverwalk.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $300 flat fee
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 60 lbs
Parking Details: Assigned carport included in lease; Detached garage: $100/month (based on availability).
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units; Detached Garage: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Red Rox Villas have any available units?
Red Rox Villas has 3 units available starting at $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Red Rox Villas have?
Some of Red Rox Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Red Rox Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Red Rox Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Red Rox Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Red Rox Villas is pet friendly.
Does Red Rox Villas offer parking?
Yes, Red Rox Villas offers parking.
Does Red Rox Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Red Rox Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Red Rox Villas have a pool?
Yes, Red Rox Villas has a pool.
Does Red Rox Villas have accessible units?
No, Red Rox Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Red Rox Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Red Rox Villas has units with dishwashers.
