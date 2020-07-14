Red Rox Villas

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $300 flat fee
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 60 lbs
Parking Details: Assigned carport included in lease; Detached garage: $100/month (based on availability).
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units; Detached Garage: $100/month