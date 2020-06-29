All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:49 PM

3810 E CAMPBELL Avenue

3810 East Campbell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3810 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Built in 2017, with no expense spared, this is your custom dream home in the heart of Arcadia Lite. The designer details and finishes in this home are hard to come by at this amazing price. You will love the open-concept floorplan, including the vaulted wood-beam ceiling, large pocket doors, built-in fireplaces, oak flooring, quartz countertops, premium appliances and Control4 smart home technology. This gorgeous 2-story, 4 bedroom plus a den/office, 3.5 bath(one bedroom en-suite on the lower level)...this home offers you the very best of the Arcadia lifestyle, as it is walking distance to La Grande Orange, Postinos, Ingo and Kachina Park. Located on a large corner lot with mountain views, this home truly has it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 E CAMPBELL Avenue have any available units?
3810 E CAMPBELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 E CAMPBELL Avenue have?
Some of 3810 E CAMPBELL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 E CAMPBELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3810 E CAMPBELL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 E CAMPBELL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3810 E CAMPBELL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3810 E CAMPBELL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3810 E CAMPBELL Avenue offers parking.
Does 3810 E CAMPBELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 E CAMPBELL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 E CAMPBELL Avenue have a pool?
No, 3810 E CAMPBELL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3810 E CAMPBELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3810 E CAMPBELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 E CAMPBELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3810 E CAMPBELL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
