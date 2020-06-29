3810 E CAMPBELL Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Built in 2017, with no expense spared, this is your custom dream home in the heart of Arcadia Lite. The designer details and finishes in this home are hard to come by at this amazing price. You will love the open-concept floorplan, including the vaulted wood-beam ceiling, large pocket doors, built-in fireplaces, oak flooring, quartz countertops, premium appliances and Control4 smart home technology. This gorgeous 2-story, 4 bedroom plus a den/office, 3.5 bath(one bedroom en-suite on the lower level)...this home offers you the very best of the Arcadia lifestyle, as it is walking distance to La Grande Orange, Postinos, Ingo and Kachina Park. Located on a large corner lot with mountain views, this home truly has it all.