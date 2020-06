LP1 Research - #994

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

WELCOME HOME TO THIS BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, 3 BED, 2.5 BATH, W/AN OFFICE IN THE GARFIELD HISTORIC DISTRICT IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN PHX. FEATURING STYLISH, MODERN FINISHES & THAT HISTORIC HOME CHARM YOU CAN'T FIND ANYWHERE ELSE! NEW WOOD FLOORING, TILE, & CARPET THROUGHOUT. KITCHEN COMES COMPLETE WITH WHITE CABINETRY, BLACK STONE COUNTER TOPS, ISLAND, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GAS RANGE, & A LARGE PANTRY. DOWNSTAIRS MASTER SUITE WITH A SUBWAY TILED SHOWER & A LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. 2 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS & A LOFT AREA TOO! CROWN MOLDING, NEW FIXTURES, & FRESH PAINT T/O. GRASSY YARDS WITH PAVERS, STORAGE SHED, AND EXTERIOR SHOWER. RV AND FRONT ENTRY GATES. WALKING DISTANCE TO GALLO BLANCO, WELCOME DINER, BANNER GOOD SAM, 7TH ST & DOWNTOWN. $200 ADMIN FEE AT LEASE SIGNING.