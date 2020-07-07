All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
Links, The
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Links, The

2121 W Royal Palm Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2121 W Royal Palm Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85021
La Mancha

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
wow! cute, clean and cozy phoenix 2/1 condo with updated paint, like new carpet, premium lower level corner unit, new blinds, tile floors, private patio, carport, water/sewer/trash included, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Links, The have any available units?
Links, The doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Links, The have?
Some of Links, The's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Links, The currently offering any rent specials?
Links, The is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Links, The pet-friendly?
No, Links, The is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does Links, The offer parking?
Yes, Links, The offers parking.
Does Links, The have units with washers and dryers?
No, Links, The does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Links, The have a pool?
No, Links, The does not have a pool.
Does Links, The have accessible units?
No, Links, The does not have accessible units.
Does Links, The have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Links, The has units with dishwashers.

