Hacienda Royal

1bedroom 1 bath condo only $1150 p/m - Property Id: 299834



BEAUTIFUL Renovated Condo , new ceramic tile through out unit...1 Bedroom l bathroom, living room, laundry /washer and dryer inside unit, microwave, dishwasher, carport parking , Gated Community, swimming pool. Close to all freeways . malls. restaurants and shopping. great school district , very safe ,friendly , clean and much more..Property address is : 21622 N. 23rd Ave Phoenix AZ. 85027. The Cross Roads are DeerValley Rd and 23rd Ave ... Rent is $1150 p/m .. First and last month Security Deposit required for move in .. All utilities included except APS.. Move in ready . I Will work with bad credit, evictions and some background issues. I'm willing to give someone a second chance opportunity if they are sincere. call Ken at 480-695-5917 only serious inquiries please

