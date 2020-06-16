Hacienda Royal

Amenities
1bedroom 1 bath condo only $1150 p/m - Property Id: 299834
BEAUTIFUL Renovated Condo , new ceramic tile through out unit...1 Bedroom l bathroom, living room, laundry /washer and dryer inside unit, microwave, dishwasher, carport parking , Gated Community, swimming pool. Close to all freeways . malls. restaurants and shopping. great school district , very safe ,friendly , clean and much more..Property address is : 21622 N. 23rd Ave Phoenix AZ. 85027. The Cross Roads are DeerValley Rd and 23rd Ave ... Rent is $1150 p/m .. First and last month Security Deposit required for move in .. All utilities included except APS.. Move in ready . I Will work with bad credit, evictions and some background issues. I'm willing to give someone a second chance opportunity if they are sincere. call Ken at 480-695-5917 only serious inquiries please
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299834
Property Id 299834
(RLNE5854015)