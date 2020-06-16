All apartments in Phoenix
Hacienda Royal
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

Hacienda Royal

21622 N 23rd Ave · (480) 695-5917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21622 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Black Canyon Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2065 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
1bedroom 1 bath condo only $1150 p/m - Property Id: 299834

BEAUTIFUL Renovated Condo , new ceramic tile through out unit...1 Bedroom l bathroom, living room, laundry /washer and dryer inside unit, microwave, dishwasher, carport parking , Gated Community, swimming pool. Close to all freeways . malls. restaurants and shopping. great school district , very safe ,friendly , clean and much more..Property address is : 21622 N. 23rd Ave Phoenix AZ. 85027. The Cross Roads are DeerValley Rd and 23rd Ave ... Rent is $1150 p/m .. First and last month Security Deposit required for move in .. All utilities included except APS.. Move in ready . I Will work with bad credit, evictions and some background issues. I'm willing to give someone a second chance opportunity if they are sincere. call Ken at 480-695-5917 only serious inquiries please
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299834
Property Id 299834

(RLNE5854015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hacienda Royal have any available units?
Hacienda Royal has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Hacienda Royal have?
Some of Hacienda Royal's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hacienda Royal currently offering any rent specials?
Hacienda Royal isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hacienda Royal pet-friendly?
No, Hacienda Royal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does Hacienda Royal offer parking?
Yes, Hacienda Royal does offer parking.
Does Hacienda Royal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hacienda Royal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hacienda Royal have a pool?
Yes, Hacienda Royal has a pool.
Does Hacienda Royal have accessible units?
No, Hacienda Royal does not have accessible units.
Does Hacienda Royal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hacienda Royal has units with dishwashers.
