9903 W RIVERSIDE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Wow! You will absolutely love this authentic two-story and corner lot home now available in Tolleson! Providing great curb appeal, low maintenance desert front landscaping, and balcony with amazing views. Fabulous interior is complete with 4 bed, 3 bath, living/dining area, designer paint tones, and a loft ideal for entertaining. Gourmet eat-in kitchen includes a centered island, maple cabinetry, recessed lighting, walk-in pantry, and sparkling stainless steel appliances. Huge double-door master suite gives you a private exit to balcony, spotless full bath with dual sinks, separate tub and shower, and walk-in closet. Lovely backyard with covered patio and Ramada is perfect for your gatherings. Look no further. This is your dream home. Schedule a showing today before it's gone! Owner Agent!