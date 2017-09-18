9833 N 1ST Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated

WOW! Charming 1 bed/1bath home at the backside of North Mountain. Open living/dining. This house was completely gutted and updated 1 year ago. New roof, tung and groove overhangs, interior/exterior paint. New shaker cabinets with stainless appliances. Granite tops. Wood tile floors t/o. Dual pane windows with 2 inch faux wood blinds. Shiplap at dining area and kitchen backsplash. Vaulted ceilings at main living area and bedroom. New subway tiled shower with glass door. Updated vanity. Updated 2 panel doors. Perfect size front and rear yards. Saltillo tiled rear patio. Exterior laundry room with updated washer/dryer. Private storage room. Oversized 1 car carport. Mid century modern feel. Rent includes front and rear landscape. Owner in process of planting rear winter lawn. Don't miss it! Why rent a condo or apartment when you can have a home with private yard! Convenient to downtown and freeways.