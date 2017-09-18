All apartments in Phoenix
9833 N 1ST Street
9833 N 1ST Street

9833 North 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

9833 North 1st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sunnyslope

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
WOW! Charming 1 bed/1bath home at the backside of North Mountain. Open living/dining. This house was completely gutted and updated 1 year ago. New roof, tung and groove overhangs, interior/exterior paint. New shaker cabinets with stainless appliances. Granite tops. Wood tile floors t/o. Dual pane windows with 2 inch faux wood blinds. Shiplap at dining area and kitchen backsplash. Vaulted ceilings at main living area and bedroom. New subway tiled shower with glass door. Updated vanity. Updated 2 panel doors. Perfect size front and rear yards. Saltillo tiled rear patio. Exterior laundry room with updated washer/dryer. Private storage room. Oversized 1 car carport. Mid century modern feel. Rent includes front and rear landscape. Owner in process of planting rear winter lawn. Don't miss it! Why rent a condo or apartment when you can have a home with private yard! Convenient to downtown and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9833 N 1ST Street have any available units?
9833 N 1ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9833 N 1ST Street have?
Some of 9833 N 1ST Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9833 N 1ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
9833 N 1ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9833 N 1ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 9833 N 1ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9833 N 1ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 9833 N 1ST Street offers parking.
Does 9833 N 1ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9833 N 1ST Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9833 N 1ST Street have a pool?
No, 9833 N 1ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 9833 N 1ST Street have accessible units?
No, 9833 N 1ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9833 N 1ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9833 N 1ST Street has units with dishwashers.

