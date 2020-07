949 E. WAHALLA LANE

Amenities

NEW NORTH PHOENIX HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT - GREAT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN. ENTER THE HOME TO CUSTOM PAINT IN THE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE WHICH LEADS INTO DINING AREA ATTACHED TO UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH NEWER COUNTERTOPS AND CABINETRY. ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED!!! BEDROOMS HAVE BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM TILE AND PAINT. MASTER BATH HAS WALK IN CLOSET WITH INCREDIBLE SHOWER IN MASTER BATH. PRIVATE BACKYARD HAS COVERED PATIO AND PLANTER FOR GARDENING. CALL FOR A SHOWING!



RENT: $1250 PLUS TAX

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1250.00

PET FEE: $250.00 (WITH OWNERS APPROVAL)

ONE TIME LEASE ADMIN FEE: $150.00

APPLICATION FEE: $50.00



CALL JOANNA OR CARY

480-794-1420

IRENT4YOU, INC.



(RLNE3069486)