Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

If you are looking for a South Mountain rental you need to check out this awesome home located in The Cove at South Mountain. Boasting 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and eat in kitchen, this home is conveniently located close freeways, Sky Harbor airport, dining and shopping. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. This is a great price point in a great area!