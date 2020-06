Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Nice and clean 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a great neighborhood is available for rent! Kitchen has upgraded maple cabinets with black titled counter tops and stainless steel appliances. 20' inch tile in all high traffic areas. Double sinks in both bathrooms. Pantry, ceiling fans, breakfast bar, built in microwave, covered patio and desert landscaping front & back for easy maintenance. Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment. Freeway access to 101 and I-10.