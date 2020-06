Amenities

CHARMING HOME IN THE GARFIELD HISTORIC DISTRICT READY FOR MOVE IN. NEW INTERIOR PAINT THROUGHOUT. WOOD FLOORS THROUGH THE HOME AND GOOD SIZED ROOMS. NICE SIZE BACKYARD AND LARGE FRONT PORCH FOR RELAXING. CLOSE TO A LOT OF GREAT RESTAURANTS THAT YOU WILL LOVE AND CLOSE THE ASU DOWNTOWN CAMPUS. COME SEE AND LEASE TODAY!