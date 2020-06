Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Close to newly revamped Melrose District & Central Corridor, shopping, freeways, bus/light rail routes and hospitals! * One Bedroom and one bath with tile throughout * Updated kitchen and bath * Large covered front entrance way * Small yard in rear * Stackable washer/dryer in storage area under carport * One carport parking spot available with street parking for others * TENANT TO VERIFY ALL INFO