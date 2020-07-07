All apartments in Phoenix
9214 North 36th Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9214 North 36th Drive

9214 North 36th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9214 North 36th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Phoenix, AZ. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,704 sq ft of living space. Features include tiled floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio with pool and fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9214 North 36th Drive have any available units?
9214 North 36th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9214 North 36th Drive have?
Some of 9214 North 36th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9214 North 36th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9214 North 36th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9214 North 36th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9214 North 36th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9214 North 36th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9214 North 36th Drive offers parking.
Does 9214 North 36th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9214 North 36th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9214 North 36th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9214 North 36th Drive has a pool.
Does 9214 North 36th Drive have accessible units?
No, 9214 North 36th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9214 North 36th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9214 North 36th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

